Just in time to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Panera is bringing back TWO customer-favorite, seasonal menu items: the Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese.
Starting May 21, this craveable dynamic duo will be available at select Panera cafes in the Northeast:
- Lobster Mac & Cheese – Panera’s velvety smooth Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is topped with buttered claw & knuckle lobster meat and seasoned Panko bread crumbs.
(Pricing varies by location; average $22.99 + tax)
- Lobster Roll – Lobster claw and knuckle meat tossed in a lemon tarragon mayo-based dressing, piled high into a classic New England Roll.
(Pricing varies by location; average $21.49 large / $12.49 small)