Today, Panera Bread kicks off MyPanera Week – a week-long celebration of its dedicated loyalty members, featuring deals on all things they love the most about Panera. MyPanera Week will feature offers all week long and has something for every Panera fan, whether you enjoy Unlimited Sips, soups, salads, sandwiches or bakery items in-cafe or delivered to your door. Taking place October 21st through October 27th, MyPanera Week will celebrate loyalty members with exclusive Panera perks and offers, including a free meal after qualifying purchases.

MyPanera Deals exclusively for MyPanera members include*:

Next One Is On Us Offer – Spend $10 or more in one visit this week and unlock a reward for a free meal with your next order of $10 or more

– Spend $10 or more in one visit this week and unlock a reward for a free meal with your next order of $10 or more Earn Double Visit Credit towards future rewards on purchases of $10 or more

on purchases of $10 or more Free delivery for MyPanera members on orders of $25 or more

for MyPanera members on orders of $25 or more Get 50% off a soup with any delivery order

with any delivery order Deals on Unlimited Sips: New subscribers get 3 months of free sips when they sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club by October 31 st Lapsed subscribers can rejoin for $5/month (plus tax) for 4 months or at an annual rate of $99 (plus tax) Existing subscribers can upgrade to an annual subscription at just $99 (plus tax)

$30 off Catering orders of $150 or more through November 21 st

of $150 or more through November 21 Receive a reward for a Free Half Entrée with $50 or more in eGift Card purchases through October 31st

In addition to deals throughout the week, on October 26th & 27th, MyPanera members can save 50% off a breakfast entrée of their choice.*

“MyPanera members are our biggest advocates, and we’re excited to celebrate and give back to them with a fantastic lineup for MyPanera Week, featuring incredible deals and exclusive surprises,” said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Chief Digital Officer at Panera Bread. “This weeklong celebration features the tailored rewards Panera offers, giving our members unparalleled access to savings and delicious options from our bakery-cafes.”

It’s not too late to get in on the MyPanera Week fun – anyone who joins MyPanera will have access to these deals upon signup. MyPanera members are rewarded all year long for enjoying their Panera favorites, from soups, salads, sandwiches, sweets and more – plus, members also enjoy perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, a birthday reward, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more.

MyPanera Week is all about celebrating the brand’s most dedicated fans. In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever led by guest preferences and feedback, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, soups, sandwiches and salads, Panera’s New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

To join MyPanera and enjoy all the perks of MyPanera Week and beyond, visit PaneraBread.com. *Terms and restrictions apply. For full details and offer terms for MyPanera Week, visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/meet-mypanera.html