Panera Celebrates National Coffee Day with New Unlimited Sip Club Offers

Panera is celebrating National Coffee Day (9/29) with exciting offers on its monthly beverage subscription, Unlimited Sip Club.

9/29 & 10/1: New and lapsed subscribers who sign up by October 10 can choose from: $5/month for 4 months of Unlimited Sip Club $99 Annual Unlimited Sip Club Subscription



These special offers mark the kick-off of the MyPanera Week Fall Faves fest –a week- long celebration offering Panera’s loyalty members exclusive perks and deals on all their Panera fall favorites. Please see below for more details and let me know if you have any questions!

MyPanera Week Fall Faves Fest