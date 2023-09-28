Panera Celebrates National Coffee Day with New Unlimited Sip Club Offers

Panera is celebrating National Coffee Day (9/29) with exciting offers on its monthly beverage subscription, Unlimited Sip Club.
- 9/29 & 10/1: New and lapsed subscribers who sign up by October 10 can choose from:
- $5/month for 4 months of Unlimited Sip Club
- $99 Annual Unlimited Sip Club Subscription
These special offers mark the kick-off of the MyPanera Week Fall Faves fest –a week- long celebration offering Panera’s loyalty members exclusive perks and deals on all their Panera fall favorites. Please see below for more details and let me know if you have any questions!
MyPanera Week Fall Faves Fest
- 10/2 – 11/2: $2 Off Mac & Cheese (in app only) and 20% off Panera Catering orders of $200 or more
- 10/3: Enjoy Panera at home with discounts on Panera Grocery products where sold in stores (includes $2.50 off mac and soups, $1 off salad dressings and $1 off coffee products)
- 10/4: Buy One, Get One 50% off Sandwiches (in app only)
- 10/6: Buy One, Get One 50% off Soups (in app only)
- 10/7: Launch of Panera x Dr. Pepper Bready.Set.Score Challenge. MyPanera members can play a football themed field goal game to win one of 500K instant rewards and entries to win the grand prize of a VIP college football game experience
- Weeklong Deals from 10/1-10/7:
- $0 Delivery Fees
- 20% off Panera eGift Cards
- 2x MyPanera visit credits with purchases of $10 or more
- 20% off Panera Shop Merch
