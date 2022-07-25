Panera Forms Partnership with Yellowbird Hot Sauce

The hottest month of the year is upon us and Panera is turning the heat up to a whole new level with the launch of their new partnership with the beloved Yellowbird Hot Sauce. Panera is spicing things up at its restaurants in Miami with this Yellowbird collab by allowing consumers to choose Ludicrous Mode.

Starting July 25, Panera is testing the new Ludicrous Mode in Miami allowing guests to crank up the heat by adding Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce to any menu entrée.

This marks the first time Yellowbird, the top selling Hot Sauce on Amazon and #1 best-selling hot sauce at Whole Foods, will make an entrance into the fast casual dining industry.

Guests can choose Ludicrous Mode and receive Yellowbird Hot Sauce complimentary on the side or directly on their meal when they order in cafes or ​via digital ordering [Panera app & online] in select cafes in the Miami area [location list to be provided upon request] for a limited time.