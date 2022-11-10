Panera Franchisee Partners with DailyPay

Manna Development Group, a franchise of Panera Bread, has partnered with DailyPay–the leading provider of on-demand pay. Through this partnership, over 3,000 Panera Bread employees at locations operated by Manna Development Group LLC will now have access to on-demand pay benefits. With DailyPay, employees can spend, save and invest on their own schedules.

“DailyPay has been a great add to our benefits package! Now in addition to health care, paid sick leave, 401K, and food discounts, employees can get paid on the spot,” says Josh Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Manna Development Group. “We are excited to announce we will be hiring 100 more people in the local area to support the increase in volume. Our work environment is the best in the industry and we look forward to adding to the team!”

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Manna Development Group operates 133 Panera Bread bakery-cafes throughout Southern California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Indiana and Colorado. Committed to improving employee wellness, Manna Development Group LLC has expanded its employee benefits to encompass financial wellness through on-demand pay benefits.

With DailyPay, employees can now access their pay after completing a shift instead of waiting for the traditional two-week pay cycle. Research conducted by the Mercator Advisory Group and commissioned by DailyPay found that over half (53%) of respondents said that using on-demand pay (also known as earned wage access) helped them avoid late fees to billers.