Panera to Give American Express Cardholders Complimentary Access to its Subscription Program

Panera and American Express are offering Card Members complimentary drinks with unlimited refills through Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

Starting now through December 31, 2022, enrolled new and existing American Express U.S. Consumer & Corporate Card Members will get a complimentary, 4-month subscription to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club – the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages. This includes any sized drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, iced tea, fountain beverage or Charged Lemonade once every two hours, with unlimited refills while in the café.

The perk expands on last year’s offer, which allowed Card Members to enroll in a complimentary, 6-month subscription to MyPanera+ Coffee (now Unlimited Sip Club), with a limited selection of hot tea, and hot or iced coffee.