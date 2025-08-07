Panera Bread is celebrating its beloved You Pick 2 Menu with a limited-time offer for MyPanera loyalty members. On Monday, August 11, guests enrolled in the MyPanera program will receive a free bakery treat with the purchase of any You Pick 2 item, available at participating locations nationwide.

This exclusive promotion coincides with the debut of Panera’s latest digital campaign featuring actor Chris Briney, known for navigating tough decisions in his on-screen roles. In the spot, Briney finds relief in the simplicity of Panera’s You Pick 2 Menu, which offers guests the ability to mix and match two of their favorite menu items—no hard choices required.

A staple of Panera’s menu for years, the You Pick 2 option allows guests to customize their meal by pairing entrées such as soups, salads, sandwiches, or mac & cheese. This flexibility has made it a fan favorite among customers looking for variety and balance in their dining experience.

The offer is valid for one day only and is available through all Panera channels, including café, Rapid Pick-Up, and delivery, where applicable. Customers must be logged into their MyPanera account when ordering to redeem the offer.