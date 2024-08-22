Panera is bringing the heat [and sweets] for the last weeks of summer, bringing you Swicy Savings as it launches its new bakery menu.

Starting August 21, Panera is introducing five new bakery items inspired by flavors they love. New additions include an Almond Pastry, Cherry Pastry, Cranberry Orange Cake (seasonal), Coconut Macaroons, and Chocolate Coconut Macaroons. The beloved Pumpkin Cookies also return to the menu for a limited time at select locations.

Guests can also spice things up with Panera’s Swicy Savings promotion and get 50% off a new bakery item when you purchase a Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and beverage (a recent new addition to Panera’s menu this summer).