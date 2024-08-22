Panera is bringing the heat [and sweets] for the last weeks of summer, bringing you Swicy Savings as it launches its new bakery menu.
Starting August 21, Panera is introducing five new bakery items inspired by flavors they love. New additions include an Almond Pastry, Cherry Pastry, Cranberry Orange Cake (seasonal), Coconut Macaroons, and Chocolate Coconut Macaroons. The beloved Pumpkin Cookies also return to the menu for a limited time at select locations.
Guests can also spice things up with Panera’s Swicy Savings promotion and get 50% off a new bakery item when you purchase a Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and beverage (a recent new addition to Panera’s menu this summer).
- Panera Bakery Transformation – $3.89 each:
- Almond Pastry: A buttery, flaky pastry with sweet almond filling, drizzled with icing and topped with sliced almonds.
- Cherry Pastry: A buttery, flaky pastry baked to perfection with tart cherry filling and drizzled with icing.
- Cranberry Orange Cake: A flavorful slice of cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, sour cream, and sprinkled with coarse sugar.
- Coconut Macaroon: A deliciously crafted coconut macaroon cookie dipped in chocolate.
- Chocolate Coconut Macaroon: A deliciously crafted chocolate coconut macaroon cookie dipped in chocolate.
- Pumpkin Cookie: A buttery shortbread pumpkin-shaped cookie baked to perfection with decorative icing for Autumn.
- Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich – $11.59: Grilled chicken and creamy salsa verde spread with melty aged white cheddar, zesty sweet peppers, roasted corn, and cilantro on Panera’s Ciabatta.