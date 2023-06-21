Panera Introduces New Line of Swimwear

To mark the official start to summer, Panera Bread is bringing back a fan favorite drop with a souped-up twist. Introducing Panera Swim Soups: the You Pick 2 Collection, a new line of swimwear inspired by the mixing and matching style trend and celebrating Panera's well-loved, guest favorite "You Pick 2". Starting today, guests can visit ThePaneraShop.com to mix and match the new deliciously designed swimwear just the way they do their favorite Panera menu items.

The new line of Swim Soups swimwear features bold designs celebrating five beloved Panera menu items, including freshly prepared and seasonal Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, iconic Broccoli Cheddar Soup, the hearty and generous Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich, Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup. Guests will be able to style everything from swim trunks to bikinis, one-piece suits and swim tank tops for a variety of pairing possibilities. With the new Swim Soups You Pick 2 Collection, when part of you wants bright and bold pink inspired by Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, and another part wants the rich green and gold hues of Broccoli Cheddar Soup, now both can be deliciously satisfied.

The original Panera Swim Soups collection took the internet by storm in 2021 as Panera unveiled a line that celebrated soup aficionados who eat hot soup no matter the time of year. The new Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection will be available at ThePaneraShop.com on June 21st starting at $32.

"Our guests have always loved the optionality we offer with Panera's iconic You Pick 2 meal, allowing them to find the perfect combination of what's most delicious to them," says Drayton Martin, SVP of Brand Building, Panera Bread. "This concept lent itself perfectly to our next generation of Swim Soups as Panera has always embraced mixing and matching to reflect your flavor favorites. Whether you prefer a Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup or lean into summer vibes with our Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, we can't wait for guests to get their hands on these latest looks from Panera."

Feeling hungry? MyPanera members can wear their Swim Soup and eat it too - on June 22, Panera is offering $2 off You Pick 2 orders made on the Panera app, exclusively for MyPanera members to celebrate their favorite Panera flavor combinations.