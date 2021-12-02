Panera Launches 2021 Holiday Cup Collection with a TikTok Twist

Move over, ugly holiday sweaters. On Thursday, Panera unveils its 2021 Holiday Cup Collection – but this year, there's a twist. In partnership with viral TikTok star, Emily Zugay, Panera is introducing a line of ugly holiday cups that are designed to bring laughter and cheer to guests nationwide. While this time of year generally means beautifully designed holiday packaging, Panera wants to remind us all that it's what's on the inside—the gift of unlimited, premium Panera coffee—that matters most.

This year, Panera's industry-disrupting unlimited coffee club is available for gifting in two- and three-month packages for that special someone on your list. In celebration, Panera worked with Emily Zugay, the comedic social media personality and "graphic designer" to create this one-of-a-kind holiday collection showing it's really what's on the inside of the cup that counts. Emily Zugay has created four different satirical holiday cup designs to get Panera coffee drinkers in the holiday spirit this year. The limited Panera Ugly Holiday Cup Collection will be available as reusable cups to help consumers to sip on their holiday coffee, hot or iced, all-season long.

Consumers can enter for a chance to get their hands on a set of the limited run of Panera's reusable "Ugly Holiday Cups" for free at PaneraUglyHolidayCups.com from December 2, 2021 through December 6, 2021.

"We're so excited to do something different from the rest this year with our 2021 Ugly Holiday Cup Collection launch in collaboration with TikTok sensation, Emily Zugay" said Eduardo Luz, Panera's Chief Brand & Concept Officer. "Our new holiday cups send a friendly message that while we may focus on décor, gifts and holiday cards during this busy season, it's important not to lose sight of the things that come from within - joy, family, memories, traditions and of course, the Panera Coffee that will power you through the holidays."

Along with the new holiday cup collection, Panera is serving up a gift that keeps on giving with the giftable MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription. The MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription will be available for purchase via the app and website and includes two months of UNLIMITED coffee for just $15 or three months for $20 for the person in your life who loves (NEEDS!) unlimited coffee every day, every month. Too good to gift? You can also sign up now to purchase the subscription for yourself and you can get free coffee for the rest of the year. And after that? Just $8.99 a month for unlimited sips.