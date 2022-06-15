Panera Launches Cup that Can Charge Phones

On June 21st, the longest day of the year, many of us in need of extra charge in more ways than one. To help you stay charged up during the summer solstice & summer slump, Panera is launching Charged Up Cups - a vessel for Panera’s new Charged Lemonades that doubles as a portable phone charger.

The Charged Up Cup makes staying charged easier than ever – the base of the 17 OZ bottle pops right off and acts as a charging base for yoenur phone to rest on and get some juice. Take a break from the summer heat and sip on your Charged Lemonade while you charge your phone on the go, no outlet needed, ahead of your next adventure.

Earlier this spring, Panera launched Charged Lemonades, with plant-based caffeine for a burst of energy. Fueled by Clean caffeine from Guarana and green coffee extract, Charged Lemonades come in three vibrant flavor combinations: Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry and Mango Yuzu Citrus. Charged Lemonades are part of the brand’s newly launched Unlimited Sip Club, the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages, available nationwide for $10.99 per month.

Entries open June 15th for guests nationwide to get the Charged Up Cup; customers in NYC, Chicago, LA and St. Louis will receive theirs via personal delivery on June 21st, the longest day of the year, because let’s face it – you will need it. Visit PaneraChargedUp.com to enter for a chance to receive a Charged Up Cup for free; limited quantities available.