Panera Bread continues to stack the flavor with the launch of its all-new Asiago Bagel Stacks. These new sandwiches combine the cheesy flavor of Panera’s signature Asiago Bagel with a selection of bold, satisfying flavors for a delicious and hearty meal at lunch or dinner for $7.99.

Available for a limited time starting this week at cafes nationwide, Asiago Bagel Stacks come in three delicious and distinct varieties packing in the flavor and stacked on the Asiago Bagel:

Chicken Roma : Grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle

: Grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle Spicy Steak : Tender, marinated steak with melty provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers

: Tender, marinated steak with melty provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers Zesty Tuscan: Grilled chicken, soppressata, melty provolone, chopped basil, fresh arugula, zesty sweet peppers and garlic aioli drizzle

The launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks is just in time for National Bagel Day on January 15, and Panera is celebrating with a limited time “Bagel Bash” deal for bagel-obsessed guests. With a purchase of a new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich between January 15 through January 21, MyPanera members will earn a reward for a free bagel.

“Our Asiago bagel is a signature item that our guests have always loved for its rich, cheesy flavor, and we realized there was room to showcase it far beyond the breakfast menu as part of this new lineup,” said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. “Our guests are going to love the bold, zesty flavors these new sandwiches offer, with a price that delivers great value for lunch or dinner.”

The launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks marks the first time Panera has specifically crafted a lunch sandwich built for one of its bagels. Panera’s Asiago bagel has long been a fan-favorite, celebrated for its savory cheese and soft, chewy texture. Now with the launch of Asiago Bagel Stacks, Panera is taking a fresh approach to an iconic menu item to deliver a bold and flavorful sandwich experience.