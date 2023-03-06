Panera Launches New Brand Campaign, 'Generosity is in the Details'

Panera is officially kicking off a new brand campaign, “Generosity is in the Details” – its first campaign reflecting the revitalized brand across multiple touchpoints.

What it is:

a 360, cross platform campaign that celebrates life’s everyday moments and the small details that make a big difference.

marks the first time Panera is taking its refreshed brand and firing on all cylinders since the bakery café’s brand refresh in June 2022.

taps into the long-held belief and ethos of Panera – that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity – the revamped brand is focused on the generous extra touches Panera adds to everything it does across its business to make the familiar, fantastic.

“Generosity is in the Details” will show up across every guest touchpoint, from new TV spots, revitalized packaging (launching in April), to vibrant new bakery-café art, OOH ads, e-mail, the Panera app and more.

Panera’s aim was to highlight that extra touch and translate it into the benefit to the guest; the new brand work shines a light on the small but powerful details Panera focuses on in creating an elevated experience its guests feel great about eating.

All of this comes to life via the “Generosity is in the Details” campaign. Panera believes that focusing on the details that can often be overlooked—right down to something as simple as a cushion, staying open five extra minutes or the packaging of a bag of chips—add up to something meaningful and important to Panera guests and communities.

The new TV spots highlight the seemingly small details that work hard to enhance the guest experience, including: