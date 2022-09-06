Panera Loyalty Guests Can Now Order Using Car Dashboard

Starting Tuesday, members of Panera’s loyalty program, MyPanera, who have an iPhone will now have access to the Panera app to place an order or to redeem their Unlimited Sip Club subscription right from their car dashboard using CarPlay.

Now busy Panera fans can conveniently and safely order their favorite Panera item while on the go. Panera has long been a restaurant industry leader in off-premise channel access – including delivery, Rapid pickup, drive-thru, curbside and catering – and CarPlay is the latest expansion from Panera into innovative ordering channels.

Reaching customers where they already are is core to Panera – and this latest expansion makes habitual ordering easier and reduces friction for guests.