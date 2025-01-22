Panera Bread, a leader and pioneer in the fast casual restaurant industry, announced that Brian Krause has joined the company as Chief Development Officer. Krause will be responsible for driving strategic new store growth for Panera Bread, leading development planning, franchise development and sales, design & construction and real estate. Krause joined the company on January 13 and reports to Interim CEO Paul Carbone.

An industry veteran in franchise development and sales, Krause joins the company from GoTo Foods where he oversaw growth-driving efforts for all seven brands including Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s and more. Previously, he worked at Inspire Brands serving as Chief Development Officer of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, responsible for franchising, real estate, development, and design and construction. Prior to that, Krause was Senior Vice President, Franchise Development for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

“Brian brings deep industry expertise in franchise sales and development, and I’m incredibly excited to welcome him to Panera at such a key time of growth,” said Paul Carbone, Interim CEO, Panera Bread. “With a simplified operating model and a variety of proven cafe formats, Panera is well-positioned to drive both company and franchise growth this year and beyond. As a proven leader and collaborator, Brian is exactly the right person to help accelerate our plan for new unit growth.”

Krause joins the company at a pivotal time for Panera as the company focuses on innovation and growth. The company is primed to drive new units this year via a range of cafe concepts, including a smaller format that allows entry into new locations while providing the familiar Panera experience guests know and love. The latest of this model recently opened in Monticello, MN and features a cafe layout designed to support convenience for off-premise and on-the-go guests, while continuing to offer a warm and welcoming environment for guests dining in.

“Panera Bread is an outstanding restaurant concept, and I look forward to working and collaborating with our team members, leadership and franchise partners to bring Panera Bread to more communities across the country,” said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer, Panera Bread.