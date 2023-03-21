Panera to Offer Free Coffee to New Yorkers

In celebration of this opening and the brand’s expansion in the city, Panera is providing 500 lucky New Yorkers with free unlimited coffee and self-serve beverages for an entire year through its Unlimited Sip Club.
Starting March 21st through March 25th, New Yorkers can stop by the new bakery-café to trade in their usual disposable morning coffee cup for a free year of Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club subscription (+ a Panera reusable travel mug)! Only 100 will be available per day and given to the first 100 customers each morning.
