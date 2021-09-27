Panera to Offer Parents Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Panera believes National Coffee Day should celebrate those who need coffee the most: parents.

On September 29, simply let Panera know at the cashier or drive-thru that you're a parent or caregiver and you'll receive free coffee all day – a taste of what it's like to have Panera's $8.99/month unlimited coffee subscription. Those who sign up for Panera's coffee subscription starting October 1 will receive free coffee through the end of the year.

To help make unlimited coffee easier to access throughout the day as parental figures navigate parenting trials and triumphs, Panera has created the Panera "Jump Start Jug", a nod to the oversized drinking vessels sweeping social media feeds. The ginormous gallon-sized bottle, when filled with Panera's iced coffee, can easily be transported around from school drop-off and weekly errands to soccer practice and play rehearsal and more.

Parents do it all to fuel their families' daily lives – the Jump Start Jug aims to fuel these moments with the coffee they need, all while providing some relatable, humorous "sip statements" found on the side of the bottle reminding parents "they're not alone" with every sip. Now through National Coffee Day, parents and caregivers can head to http://jumpstartjug.com/ for a chance to get a free Jump Start Jug.