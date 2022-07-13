Panera Offers Breakfast Discount for National Mac and Cheese Day

National Mac and Cheese Day is upon us (July 14) and this year, Panera is celebrating morning mac lovers by offering the ultimate deal for Mac & Cheese enthusiasts who are looking to kickstart their day with their favorite meal.

On July 14, start your day with your favorite cheesy meal for $1 off during breakfast on National Mac & Cheese Day. So, whether you had a rough night the night before or are a mom on the go looking for an easy & quick meal for her kids, Panera has your back - go ahead and have that mac & cheese for breakfast!

Customers can take advantage of this offer by using the code MACMORNING for any size mac & cheese entrée on the morning of July 14 until 10:30 AM, while supplies last via the Panera website or app. Promo code is valid for Delivery, Drive-Thru Pick-Up, In-Café Pick-Up, Curbside Pick-Up and Contactless Dine-In.