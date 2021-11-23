Panera Offers Free Coffee for Rest of 2021

Black Friday is full of many sales + deals meant to save you from drowning during the holiday season, but none of them will get you through the busiest time of year quite like Panera’s deal.

This year, Panera’s Black Friday deal will have you caffeinated and help get you through your holiday shopping with ease. If you sign up today for the Panera Coffee Subscription you will get free coffee through the remainder of 2021.

And once 2022 hits, the subscription costs a mere $8.99 a month for unlimited coffee, exclusive benefits and more.