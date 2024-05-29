Don’t miss out on this chance to sip, win, and embrace summer with Panera Bread. The brand is celebrating its “More is More” Era by giving MyPanera members a chance to experience endless refreshment and win fun prizes.

Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club members can save big this summer – whether you’re a daily coffee connoisseur or an afternoon iced tea enthusiast, the monthly membership can save you over $100 monthly and pays for itself in just four cups a month. And now, new and returning Unlimited Sip Club members can enjoy free sips this summer with the brand’s best offer yet of three months free on a monthly membership when they sign up by June 30. MyPanera members can register today for the membership via the Panera website, mobile app and kiosk and more than 20 unlimited beverages are just an order away to keep you refreshed all season long.

Panera is also taking the fun to social media with a limited time sweepstakes on Instagram, where 50 lucky winners will be chosen to receive a Panera Bread sweatshirt to show off their latest Panera era, along with a $20 Panera Bread e-Gift Card. To enter, simply comment on the designated sweepstakes post and share what “era” you’re currently in. Whether you’re embracing your “Chicken Bacon Rancher” era, “comfy clothes and coffee runs” era, “Mediterranean Greens with Grains” era or “summer picnics and iced tea” era, MyPanera members who enter between May 29 – June 5, 2024 will have a chance to win.

Panera launched its New Era menu earlier this year, and is focused on delivering what it knows guests want – the right combination of delicious food, high-quality ingredients and great value. Guests looking for food they feel good about eating can find a variety of value-driven offers on the Panera menu every day:

– The new menu is designed to offer more new salads and sandwiches, more new options below $10, and more in every bite with additional chicken and steak on many menu items.

– Panera’s You Pick Two menu offers several combinations under $10. The iconic offering allows guests to select any two of a cup of soup/mac, half sandwich or half salad, plus a free side, to find a delicious duo for any craving and budget.

– Panera’s Family Feast value meals are family-sized meals made to feed a family of four and specially priced to save you money. From soup and salad to a little of everything, there’s a Family Feast value meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

– With Panera Value Duets, guests can choose from seven flavor-packed set pairings, like grilled cheese with tomato soup, for $5.99 – $9.99.

– Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera, Panera’s free loyalty program.

To join MyPanera and receive the latest updates on Panera’s exciting menu innovations, or to sign up for Unlimited Sip Club, visit PaneraBread.com or download the app today.