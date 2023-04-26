Panera to Open First Online Merchandise Storefront

Panera Bread is taking guests' "Panera Faves" to the next level as it announces a weeklong celebration of iconic menu favorites, from mac & cheese and bread bowls to everyone's favorite soup, salad or sandwich.

On Monday, May 1, Panera will kick off its second MyPanera Week with the launch of its first-ever online merchandise storefront, The Panera Shop, where, for the very first time, fans of the brand can score a variety of 'Carb Couture' inspired by favorite menu items. Offering cozy "Mac Drip" sweatshirts and sweatpants, "Just Baked" baby onesies and more, The Panera Shop will go live on Monday, May 1 exclusively for MyPanera members through May 7. 100% of the net profit from sales during MyPanera Week will be donated to the Panera Bread Foundation.

MyPanera Members Save on Panera Faves All Week

Taking place from May 1 to May 7, MyPanera Week will celebrate more than 52 million MyPanera loyalty members with exclusive perks and offers on "Panera Faves," throughout the week, including:

Monday 5/1: Exclusive Access to The Panera Shop and NEW Panera merchandise. Plus, $0 Delivery Fee on orders of $5 or more for MyPanera members from 5/1 – 5/7.

Exclusive Access to The Panera Shop and NEW Panera merchandise. Plus, Delivery Fee on orders of or more for MyPanera members from 5/1 – 5/7. Tuesday 5/2: MyPanera members receive $2.50 off Panera at Home soups & macs and $1 off salad dressings.

MyPanera members receive off Panera at Home soups & macs and off salad dressings. Wednesday 5/3: Buy One Get One Soup 50% off - available only on the Panera app.

Buy One Get One Soup 50% off - available only on the Panera app. Thursday 5/4: Buy One Get One Salad 50% off - available only on the Panera app.

Buy One Get One Salad 50% off - available only on the Panera app. Friday 5/5: Buy One Get One Sandwich 50% off - available only on the Panera app.

Buy One Get One Sandwich 50% off - available only on the Panera app. Saturday 5/6 : National Beverage Day! MyPanera Members can sign up for Panera's Unlimited Sip Club annual plan for only $99 (plus tax). Current Unlimited Sip Club members get their Sip Club Saturday offer of Buy One Get One Entrée 50% off.

: National Beverage Day! MyPanera Members can sign up for Panera's Unlimited Sip Club annual plan for only (plus tax). Current Unlimited Sip Club members get their Sip Club Saturday offer of Buy One Get One Entrée 50% off. Sunday 5/7: Panera introduces the launch of MyPanera Knead to Know Trivia. Starting on 5/7 through 6/11, members can visit playmypanera.com to register for their chance to win $500 in Panera Bread gift cards, $250 to The Panera Shop, and one year free of an Unlimited Sip Club. Play the trivia game to answer questions for their chance to instantly win one of 250,000 prizes!

Additionally, every qualifying purchase made during MyPanera Week will automatically enter members to win free Panera through the end of the year. 5 Grand Prize winners will be chosen to receive a free You Pick 2 each week from May 14 through December 31, 2023.

"MyPanera Week is back and we couldn't be more excited to bring our guests more perks inspired by their Panera Faves – from BOGO deals on our signature menu items to early access to our newly launched merch," says Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer, Panera Bread, "MyPanera has always been focused on delivering personalized experiences and disruptive value to our guests, and we look forward to rewarding and celebrating our loyal members all MyPanera week long."

MyPanera members are rewarded for enjoying their Panera favorites from soups and salads to flatbread pizzas and Unlimited Sip Club, and enjoying perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, birthday rewards, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more.