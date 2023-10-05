Panera Partners with DraftKings to Offer Guests Chance at Free Food for a Year

Introducing a new type of You Pick Two from Panera…in the form of a free to play pool available now on DraftKings.

Nothing says Sunday Gamedays more than delicious food, and Panera knows delicious food so this football season, they are teaming up with DraftKings to host a contest series where users have a shot to win free Panera for a year –in the form of $1,200 in gift cards – and $45,000 in cash prizes.

Yes, that’s right. Panera is jumping into Sunday Football this year and collaborating with digital sports entertainment and gaming company, DraftKings, to launch the “Panera You Pick Two Football Challenge.” This partnership marks Panera’s first fantasy sports collaboration as the brand looks to inspire football and food fans.

The exclusive, free-to-play nationally available prediction contest will take place over the course of nine Sundays throughout the regular season, starting this Sunday, October 8. Customers can play free for a shot at a share of $5K cash prizes every week and free Panera for 1 year, in the form of $1,200 in gift cards, awarded to the first-place winner of each contest.

Inspired by Panera’s You Pick Two Menu, a fan-favorite offering that lets you mix & match you order for a combination of two entrees, players will predict the outcomes of questions highlighting dynamic duos on the gridiron from the day’s 1PM and 4PM games to score points and win prizes. Panera and DraftKings will challenge fans to pick topics such as which duo accumulates the most points, has the most yardage, and many other game-day outcomes.