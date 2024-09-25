Summer may officially be over but that doesn’t mean your vacation dreams have to be. On the heels of the fall equinox, Panera and PEPSI are joining forces to give guests more ways to escape, both in their local Panera bakery-cafe and to their dream destinations with their latest giveaway.

Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club members are no strangers to a daily escape, choosing from more than 20 unlimited beverages for a refreshing break whenever they like. This fall, Panera and Pepsi are inspiring more members to take a break and get closer to their next escape with every visit, bite and sip via the Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips sweepstakes. Whether you’re thinking of Italy while eating a Toasted Italiano Sandwich, channeling Greece with Mediterranean Greens with Grains Salad, or dreaming about France savoring a Croissant Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich—Unlimited Sip Club wants to take you there.

From September 25 through October 31, 2024, members who opt in to participate in the sweepstakes will receive an entry for a chance to win a variety of prizes when they spend $7 or more. Simply visit panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipsUltimateTrips to opt in, or, for iOS app users, visit the Panera app and activate the Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips tile to opt in, and then place an order of at least $7 to earn an entry. The Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips Sweepstakes will select over 300 winners to receive:

One of three grand prizes for a trip (including flight, hotel, meal stipend and excursions) with choice to visit Italy, Greece or France for the winner and a guest.

$500 travel gift card valid for hotel stays, flights and more (first prize)

Weekly giveaways including: Free Unlimited Sip Club annual membership for a year $500 in Panera egift cards Three-piece luggage set and noise canceling earbuds, with either PEPSI or STARRY branding.



The Unlimited Sip Club is designed to help guests get their break, from their Pepsi favorites to Panera’s original crafted beverages, saving members over $100 monthly. New Unlimited Sip Club members can save even more with three months free on a monthly membership when they sign up by October 31, 2024. MyPanera members can subscribe today via the Panera website, mobile app, and kiosk.