Panera Bread knows the perfect summer complement to any salad, sandwich or soup is a refreshing sip—and unlimited sips are the ultimate flex. So just in time to kick off summer, Panera, PEPSI and STARRY are partnering with rugby star and social media sensation Ilona Maher to give guests an unbeatable offer with the launch of “Summer of Free Sips” – three free months of membership to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

New subscribers who sign up between today and June 30 will receive three full months of endless fountain drinks, iced and hot coffee, teas and more – ready to pair perfectly with summer picnics, road trips, pool days and even post-workout cool downs.

From being a star athlete to a social media sensation, Ilona Maher is a member of many clubs that people only dream about joining. For Maher, however, there’s only one that quenches your thirst for a great value and unbeatable variety: Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club is the gold standard summer membership, and the new Summer of Free Sips offer gives new subscribers all the perks, including:

A new drink every two hours

Over 20 drink options including Pepsi-Cola fountain favorites

Ordering via the Panera app or in-cafe

Flexibility that fits all your summer plans

“Our guests love the choice and variety that comes with the Panera Unlimited Sip Club, and this summer, we’re partnering with PEPSI, STARRY, and Ilona Maher to take it to the next level,” said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera. “Whether you’re poolside or powering through your day, we’re making it easy – and fun – to sip all summer long.”