Panera Bread is once again redefining the meal experience with the launch of its innovative Croissant Toast sandwiches. Starting April 16th, the Croissant Toast Sandwiches headline a spring lunch and dinner menu refresh that also features the introduction of new menu items including the Strawberry Chicken Caprese Salad. The menu also features the return of perennial guest favorites Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad and Mexican Street Corn Chowder at Panera cafes nationwide.

The stars of the spring lineup, the Croissant Toast Sandwiches feature a sandwich bread made from croissant dough, which elevates the sandwich experience with toasty, buttery swirls and satisfying crunch. Guests can choose from two varieties for a limited time:

Black Forest ham, melty provolone and asiago cheeses, and a caramelized onion and gruyere spread come together to make a ham and cheese sandwich that is completely reimagined. Fromage Croissant Toast: Melty provolone and American cheeses, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli transform a simple classic into something extraordinary.

“Our new Croissant Toasts are an innovative gamechanger for our sandwich menu. These unique sandwiches are curated with an all-butter, flaky croissant sliced bread, delivering a truly delicious product and experience like nothing Panera has had on its menu before,” said Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Culinary, Panera Bread. “Its amazing appearance is only surpassed by its taste – a perfect balance of a crisp crust and buttery, layered interior that makes these menu items truly special. It’s everything our guests love about croissants and sandwiches made into two irresistible offerings.”

This exciting lunch and dinner menu innovation is supported by Panera’s reenergized brand platform, “It Just Meals Good,” celebrating the meals that make Panera the perfect choice for any mood, and the various life moments and connections that make each meal truly meaningful. From sharing lunch with friends to enjoying a peaceful moment alone in the car, Panera’s menu is designed to meet the needs of any moment – and any meal.

“Panera is focused on serving high-quality, craveable food that fits every moment of our guests’ lives, and our new spring menu delivers everything from exciting innovation in our new Croissant Toast Sandwiches to delightful, familiar comfort with the return of our seasonal favorites,” said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer at Panera Bread. “With our new brand platform, ‘It Just Meals Good,’ we are bringing energy, confidence and a renewed focus on what makes Panera unique while leaning into our heritage. We are going beyond our menu and celebrating the power of a meal that is special and worth savoring – and the best thing is our guests get to decide exactly what that means for them in the moment.”