With the Derby Day right around the corner, there are lots of major fashion statements that are made in the hat department. To join in on the fun, Panera has flipped its iconic bread bowl – and the outrageous costs of horse-racing hats and fascinators – on its head. Quite literally, with the launch of the limited-edition “Bread Head” hat.

Inspired by the fan-favorite Panera bread bowl, the cleverly crafted fascinator-style hat created by designer to the stars like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, A-Morir Studio, features a 3D-printed bread bowl exact replica surrounded by colorful ostrich feathers – sure to be a fashion statement for horse races or spring outdoor parties alike.

With Panera’s recently launched biggest menu transformation in the brand’s history, the company is boasting plenty of new, delicious offerings that wow your tastebuds, including more options under $10 than ever before. And now, Panera’s new Bread Head Hat will serve up all the looks and compliments on Derby Day while saving on that bread $$$ for you.

You can get your hands on the limited-edition hat for $21 (a nod to the 21 new & enhanced dishes of Panera’s transformed menu!) available starting April 29 at ThePaneraShop.com. Hat purchases come with a $100 Panera gift card for you to go try the 9 delicious new menu items and 12 enhanced classic available on its new menu. Orders will arrive just in time for the biggest horse race of the year.