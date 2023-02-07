Panera Releases New 'BAGuette' Purse

Panera is announcing the launch of a new item designed for both the fashion aficionado and the foodie: introducing the BAGuette, the ultimate accessory crafted to sit at the intersection of style and function. As one of the biggest weeks in fashion approaches, there is much talk about baguette accessories in the industry - but as the experts in all things bread, Panera decided to step up to the plate to create a BAGuette bag designed in a way that it really should be: one that is stylish on the outside and also the perfect size to carry one of Panera's new Toasted Baguettes.

The Panera BAGuette is all about style and function - the 12" purse is donned in the beloved Panera green, designed for those looking for a pop of color in their wardrobe. The stylish structured accessory features an embossed pattern and flag magnetic closure with a custom metal "P" buckle and gold hardware.

Last month, Panera unveiled its newest menu item, Toasted Baguettes, available in bakery-cafés nationwide. The abundant sandwiches start at $9.99 each (plus tax) and are freshly prepared with Clean ingredients in three bold recipes, including:

Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette

Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt: Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella blend and market sauce on Panera's signature baguette

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella blend and market sauce on Panera's signature baguette Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt: Smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions and Buffalo sauce on Panera's signature baguette

"Our new Toasted Baguettes mark the first time that Panera has crafted a delicious sandwich in celebration of our iconic baguette – and this is certainly the first time we have created a purse," says Drayton Martin, VP of Brand Building, Panera Bread. "Both of these creations are amazing celebrations of not only our expertise in all things bread, but also the generous touches that make each Panera experience special."

500 BAGuette purses are now available for pre-sale starting today in honor of one of the biggest fashion celebrations, taking place in New York City this February. Customers can visit PaneraBaguetteBag.com to purchase the hot new accessory for spring wardrobes for $39.50. (plus any applicable taxes) From February 7 through February 13, MyPanera members that purchase all three Toasted Baguette Sandwiches will be entered for a chance to win one of these "must have" purses of the season.