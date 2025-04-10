Panera Bread has unveiled its newest campaign, “It Just Meals Good.”

The new campaign and platform – its first with 72andSunny New York – signals a repositioning of the brand, empowering customers to define their meal to match their mood.

The campaign focuses on different occasions that Panera’s menu caters to. Whether it’s connecting with friends, meeting up with an ex-partner, celebrating a milestone with family, or just savoring some along time – there’s a Panera meal for every moment. From soup to salad, there’s a menu item that fits any customer occasion.

“At Panera, we’re focused on serving high-quality, craveable food that fits every moment of our guests’ lives. ‘It Just Meals Good’ is a celebration of the delicious flavors and meals that make Panera the perfect choice for any mood—whether it’s a quick lunch, a cozy dinner, going on a date, a little time for yourself, or just a well-earned treat. It’s not just about our incredible menu—it’s about the everyday moments that make a meal feel special and worth savoring. We’re thrilled to bring this campaign to life, marking an exciting step forward in how we connect with our guests.” — Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread

“With ‘It Just Meals Good,’ we’re not just talking about food — we’re celebrating those moments when a meal feels like more. It’s comfort, connection, and joy all in one bite. This bold reintroduction of Panera taps into that universal feeling in a way that’s fresh, vibrant, and culturally in tune. We wanted to create something that feels like your favorite playlist — eclectic, energetic, and full of good vibes. Huge credit goes to the Panera team for embracing this creative leap and trusting us to reignite the brand in a way that feels both nostalgic and entirely new.” — Peter Hughes, Group Creative Director, 72andSunny New York



