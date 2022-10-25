Panera Reveals New Packaging for Grocery Products

Panera Bread has announced a suite of new, elevated packaging for its line of grocery products, along with the launch of several exciting new additions to its portfolio. Panera offers a diverse range of grocery products, including bakery-cafe favorites across categories including Refrigerated Soup, Refrigerated Mac & Cheese, Refrigerated Dressing, Artisan Bread, Sliced Bread and Bagels.

Panera’s new packaging for its grocery products has been energized with the most updated Panera brand elements and features a more prominent logo, the use of Panera’s iconic green to help shoppers identify and find the brand, as well as updated photography that communicates the quality and craveability of the products. The new packaging, designed by LAM Design, and signature Panera products at grocery are featured in the retail brand’s new fall campaign developed and executed by Advantage United Commerce. The campaign, titled "Pairs Well With,’ is designed to place Panera grocery items at the center of important family moments.

Panera’s line of grocery products has strategically expanded both nationally and in select regional markets over the past year to include new:

Italian Wedding Soup – A familiar made fantastic addition to Panera’s flagship grocery category, available nationwide.

– A familiar made fantastic addition to Panera’s flagship grocery category, available nationwide. Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Wildflower Honey Mustard Dressing – Available nationwide and building on Panera’s expansive variety of chef-crafted dressings.

and – Available nationwide and building on Panera’s expansive variety of chef-crafted dressings. Garlic Demi Baguette – Adding to Panera’s existing suite of baker-crafted artisan breads, available nationwide.

– Adding to Panera’s existing suite of baker-crafted artisan breads, available nationwide. Bagels – Available in Plain, Everything and Cinnamon Swirl. Make every breakfast fantastic! Select regions only.

– Available in Plain, Everything and Cinnamon Swirl. Make every breakfast fantastic! Select regions only. English Muffins – Extending Panera’s early success in breakfast with bagels by introducing hearty, griddle baked English Muffins. A new category from Panera, available initially at grocers in the Northeast.

– Extending Panera’s early success in breakfast with bagels by introducing hearty, griddle baked English Muffins. A new category from Panera, available initially at grocers in the Northeast. Refrigerated Bowls – Abundant pasta bowls in Chicken Caprese, Tuscan Style Chicken and Lemon Chicken Primavera, available nationwide.

– Abundant pasta bowls in Chicken Caprese, Tuscan Style Chicken and Lemon Chicken Primavera, available nationwide. Artisan Cheese Crisps – Available in Parmesan, Everything and Tomato Basil varieties – perfect for topping soups, salads, sandwiches or as a snack. Select regions only.

“Our mission for Panera’s CPG business is to make craveable Panera products easily accessible wherever consumers shop for groceries,” says Zach Soolman, Panera’s VP and General Manager of CPG. “Our new look & feel and exciting product innovations are sure to delight our consumers who can now stock chef-crafted Panera favorites at home, ready to enjoy whenever they want, for any occasion.”

As in Panera bakery-cafes, all Panera grocery items are made with Clean ingredients - food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list. To learn more about Panera products at your local grocer, recipe ideas and more, visit PaneraAtHome.com