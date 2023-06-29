Panera Rolls Out Grocery Rewards Program

Panera Bread launched Panera Grocery Rewards—a national reward program that sits at the nexus of the company’s leading loyalty program, growing CPG business and in-café offerings.

Customers who spend $20 on Panera goods in the grocery store can scan their receipts to receive a $5 electronic gift card for use in café, and the program is slated to run through the fall.

The objective of the campaign is to create awareness of Panera’s grocery products, drive long term loyalty with Panera’s grocery products and encourage shoppers to visit the café.

Panera is in a unique position to offer a program like this, with MyPanera leading the industry as the largest restaurant loyalty program with 52+ million members. Additionally, the company has steadily grown a robust lineup of packaged foods that spans over 10 categories – including refrigerated soup, refrigerated mac & cheese, refrigerated salad dressing, packaged coffee, artisan bread, refrigerated bowls and refrigerated flatbread pizza. Customers can shop a wide range of options at top retailers like Kroger, Publix, and Walmart among others.

Panera Grocery Rewards will be promoted across a fully-integrated campaign, including dedicated emails to MyPanera members, paid media across Meta’s platforms, in-grocery POP across the country and a national Planet Fitness partnership with awareness in over 2,500+ clubs.