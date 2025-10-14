Panera Bread, a leader and pioneer in the fast casual restaurant industry, today announced it is launching a test of two new premium specialty beverage categories, Frescas and Energy Refreshers, in select franchise and company-owned bakery-cafes across the Nashville, Mobile/Pensacola, and Baltimore markets. The new specialty beverages are crafted in the bakery-cafe by Panera baristas, and feature the infusion of real fruit for a premium beverage experience full of refreshing flavor. The 12-week test will run from October 15 through January 6 in approximately 65 Panera Bread bakery-cafes.

“The beverage landscape is expanding fast and now more than ever guests are seeking flavorful, refreshing, and innovative beverage options as a reason to come into our bakery-cafes,” said Brooke Buchanan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Panera Bread. “We’re excited to test four new premium specialty beverages that we think will offer innovative and exciting options that reflect the diverse preferences of our guests. Our Frescas and Energy Refreshers are two new categories that are thoughtfully crafted for what our guests expect from Panera: an offering that is craveable, chef-crafted, and full of flavor.”

The 12-week test aims to drive beverage-led occasions by introducing distinctive, chef-crafted options that reflect trends shaping the industry, including coffee alternatives, herbal refreshers, and fruit-forward flavors. The test offerings include:

Frescas (caffeine-free):

o Cherry Lime Fresca – A delightful blend of cherry and lime flavors, infused with real dried tart cherries

o Pomegranate Hibiscus Fresca – A refreshing, naturally-flavored non-caffeinated herbal tea with pomegranate juice, infused with real dragonfruit.

Energy Refreshers (caffeinated):

o Dragonfruit Sunset Energy Refresher– A refreshing, caffeinated blend of pineapple and tropical dragonfruit flavors, infused with real dragonfruit. These offer roughly 28 mg caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup, with ice and 42 mg caffeine in 30 fl. oz. cup, with ice.

o Passionfruit Paradise Energy Refresher – A fruity, caffeinated blend of passionfruit, guava and orange flavors, infused with fresh pineapple. These offer roughly 28 mg caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup, with ice and 44 mg caffeine in 30 fl. oz. cup, with ice.

Panera’s Frescas and Energy Refreshers are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at participating test locations in the Nashville, Mobile/Pensacola, and Baltimore markets. Results from the test will help inform future beverage strategy and innovation across the Panera system.