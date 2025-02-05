This year for Valentine’s Day, Panera is launching a nationwide Valentine’s Day Date promotion and invites you and your BAE to come in for a lunchtime date to enjoy its new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches. You’ll get one for you, and one for free for your BAE. The BAE deal is available also on February 13 and February 14 via code BAEGEL.

Panera’s all-new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches combine the cheesy flavor of Panera’s signature Asiago Bagel with a selection of bold, satisfying flavors for a delicious and hearty meal at lunch or dinner. The Asiago Bagel Stacks come in three delicious and distinct varieties – Chicken Roma, Spicy Steak, Zesty Tuscan – packing in the flavor and stacked on the Asiago Bagel.

To make things even sweeter, Panera is transforming their bagels into BAEgels. This Valentine’s Day, Panera will be unveiling free BAEgels: lovingly heart shaped Cinnamon Crunch bagels (Panera’s most loved bagel!) to celebrate America’s love for all things bagels. The heart shaped BAEgel will be available in limited quantities on February 13 and 14 in select cafes within the New York City area.