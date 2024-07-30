Panera recently launched Avocado Toast – a beloved and iconic trademark of Millennial culture. While it has become common practice to roast Millennials and all the things they love (as seen in more than 61 million posts on TikTok), Panera is taking an official stance on all things that are so good, they should never go out of style…

In celebration of National Avocado Day (July 31) Panera is unveiling the ultimate MILLENNIAL MEAL, merging the two items that Millennials launched into fame over the years – Avocado Toast and Iced Coffee.

On July 31st only, customers can go to PaneraBread.com/MillennialMeal and get FREE Avo Toast with any purchase using the code “AVOTOAST.” PLUS, enjoy FREE sips all summer long by joining Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club today.

Panera’s Avocado Toast comes in two delicious options – the Classic Avo and Garden Avo.