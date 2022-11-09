Panera Unveils New Holiday Cups

Panera Bread just unveiled this year’s suite of holiday packaging, including its new holiday cups, which are now rolling out nationwide in select Panera cafes complimentary with coffee orders and more this holiday season.

Panera’s 2022 Holiday Collection is designed with the generosity of the holidays in mind, featuring Panera signature green across cups, packaging and gift cards with festive illustrations of mittens and gifts along with text of “’Tis The Season to Give” meant to highlight how every act of generosity – whether treating yourself or giving to others, helps inspire more generosity in the world.

The cup design also highlights Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club, the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages, available nationwide for $10.99 per month.

Starting today (11/9), Panera is also kicking off the holidays with a bonus promotion on gift cards…a generous gift for the coffee lover in your life! Offer details:

·For every $50 in gift cards purchased or reloaded online or in-cafe, guests receive a $10 Bonus Card.

·Offer is available from November 9 – December 31.