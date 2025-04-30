Panera, the brand that brought you the viral Baguette Bag, is back with more carb couture for the spring season. Enter the Croissant Clutch: Panera’s take on the it-bag of the season, inspired by the buttery, flaky perfection of Panera’s new Croissant Toast Sandwiches. As croissant-shaped accessories take center stage on the runway this year, Panera debuts a limited-edition bag that’s equal parts style and function. Unlike runway croissant clutches, the Panera Croissant Clutch is perfectly sized to fit an actual Croissant Toast Sandwich and insulated to keep it warm for a delicious meal on-the-go.

The Panera Croissant Clutch is all about serving looks and savoring flavor, as it celebrates the launch of Panera’s latest menu innovation, which has quickly become one of its top selling sandwiches. The on-trend brown clutch is constructed with a pleated design reminiscent of the flaky layers of a croissant, a gusset with accordion sides and kiss-lock closure with a gold frame. The stylish structured accessory also features a detachable gold chain shoulder strap, a custom metal Panera “P” emblem, and an insulated lining.

“Just as our new Croissant Toast Sandwiches bring an exciting twist to mealtime, the Croissant Clutch celebrates the innovative flavors of our spring menu in signature Panera style,” said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer at Panera Bread. “We are always exploring new ways to connect with our guests, from craveable meals to playful expressions of our brand – including this unique fusion of food, function and fashion.”

Panera’s new Croissant Toast Sandwiches launched earlier this month and feature a new-to-menu sliced bread made from buttery, flaky croissant dough. This crave-worthy, first-of-its-kind Panera sandwich offering is available in two limited-time varieties that have quickly become guest favorites:

Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast : Black Forest ham, melty provolone and asiago cheeses, and a caramelized onion and gruyere spread make this a completely reimagined ham and cheese sandwich.

: Black Forest ham, melty provolone and asiago cheeses, and a caramelized onion and gruyere spread make this a completely reimagined ham and cheese sandwich. Fromage Croissant Toast: Melty provolone and American cheeses, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli transform this simple classic into something extraordinary.

The special-edition Croissant Clutch is available starting today at shop.panerabread.com/croissantclutch for $39.50 (plus tax) while supplies last. Each clutch purchase comes with a $15 Panera Bread gift card, so you can order your next meal at your local Panera Cafe and enjoy it in style.

To order your next Panera meal, visit PaneraBread.com or download the Panera app today.