Panera's Bakery Shakes Could See National Rollout in 2023

Panera is leveraging core bakery items and transforming its existing offerings to capture younger audiences, drive visitation, and strengthen attachment across dayparts.

On November 16, Panera launched a test in the Texas market of its first Bakery Shakes (think frozen blended shakes). Inspired by cult-favorite bakery items, like the Kitchen Sink Cookie and Signature Brownie, which sell 30,000 units per day, Panera is exploring new ways to capitalize on and refresh existing product offerings.

Following the Texas market test, Panera may roll out this beverage item nationwide during the warmer months of 2023.

The new frozen blended beverage platform is the latest example of Panera expanding into new menu offerings, after launching grain bowls in 2019 and flatbread pizzas in 2020.