    Panera's Cinnamon Crunch Latte Returns to Menu

    Industry News | August 24, 2022
    Panera Cinnamon Crunch.
    Panera
    New rewards members will receive a 50 percent discount.

    The Panera Cinnamon Crunch Latte is returning, hitting select cafes on 8/25 and will be available nationwide on 9/1.  

    Here’s what you need to know about the Cinnamon Crunch Latte launching on 8/25:

    -The Cinnamon Crunch Latte joined the Panera menu last fall, taking the fall latte game to the next level.

    -The piping hot beverage takes its flavor from the Panera Cinnamon Crunch Bagel – the fan favorite menu item that sells over 5K units per hour.  

    -The Cinnamon Crunch Latte features Panera’s freshly brewed espresso is combined with foamed milk and cinnamon flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Panera’s beloved Cinnamon Crunch topping.  

    -In celebration of the season - anyone who signs up for MyPanera on the Panera app from today (8/24) through the end of the week (8/27) will get a reward for half-off a Cinnamon Crunch Latte to use with their purchase on 9/1 (the day the latte is available at all Panera cafes nationwide). 

