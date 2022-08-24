Panera's Cinnamon Crunch Latte Returns to Menu

The Panera Cinnamon Crunch Latte is returning, hitting select cafes on 8/25 and will be available nationwide on 9/1.

Here’s what you need to know about the Cinnamon Crunch Latte launching on 8/25:

-The Cinnamon Crunch Latte joined the Panera menu last fall, taking the fall latte game to the next level.

-The piping hot beverage takes its flavor from the Panera Cinnamon Crunch Bagel – the fan favorite menu item that sells over 5K units per hour.

-The Cinnamon Crunch Latte features Panera’s freshly brewed espresso is combined with foamed milk and cinnamon flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Panera’s beloved Cinnamon Crunch topping.

-In celebration of the season - anyone who signs up for MyPanera on the Panera app from today (8/24) through the end of the week (8/27) will get a reward for half-off a Cinnamon Crunch Latte to use with their purchase on 9/1 (the day the latte is available at all Panera cafes nationwide).