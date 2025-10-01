Panini Kabob Grill (PKG), the popular Mediterranean scratch kitchen, continues its rapid expansion across Southern California today with the opening of its newest location at Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave. in Northridge. At the mall location, PKG joins other eateries like Buffalo Wild Wings, California Pizza Kitchen, Red Robin, Wood Ranch, and Yard House, among others. Known for its fresh ingredients, generous portions, and scratch-made Mediterranean cuisine, PKG has built a loyal following and is now bringing its signature dishes to the San Fernando Valley. The Northridge opening is part of PKG’s ambitious growth plan, which includes 12 new locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona by the end of 2026.

Guests can enjoy a wide variety of scratch-made Mediterranean favorites including signature dishes like Kabob Entrées (starting at $18.99) include Charbroiled Chicken, Beef Koobideh, Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Flat Iron Steak, Jumbo Shrimp, Tofu and Grass-fed Lamb Kabobs, as well as Family Style Dine-in Special (starting at $54.99 and perfect for a party of four), highlight the brand’s dedication to traditional cooking, while modern twists like its Ka-Boxes (starting at $9.99) offer an entrée and an appetizer all in one for the on-the-go guest. The menu also features made-to-order pastas, paninis, wraps, salads, soups, and appetizers like its house-made Hummus Trio ($9.99) and Tzatziki ($9.99) with additional vegan and vegetarian options. At Panini Kabob Grill, nothing is pre-sliced, frozen, or prepared off-premise. Every dish is crafted daily in its scratch kitchens using antibiotic-free and hormone-free meats, grass-fed beef, and locally sourced produce delivered six days each week.

“We’re thrilled to join the Northridge community and bring our fresh, healthy Mediterranean dishes to this vibrant part of Los Angeles,” said Mike Rafipoor, Founder and CEO of Panini Kabob Grill. “Our focus remains on sustainable, thoughtful growth, sharing our scratch-made approach and commitment to quality with more communities while staying true to the values that have earned us a loyal following.”