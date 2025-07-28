Panini Kabob Grill (PKG), the popular Mediterranean scratch kitchen known for its generous portions, fresh ingredients, and delicious dishes, announced the opening of its newest location on Sunset Boulevard tomorrow, Tuesday, July 29. Located at 6240 W. Sunset Blvd, Ste. R101, directly across from the Hollywood Palladium and within walking distance to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the new PKG outpost marks the brand’s 26th location and the 13th in the greater Los Angeles area.

The Sunset location transforms a formerly vacant space into a lively dining destination for which the brand is known. With heavy foot traffic and a steady stream of tourists and locals, the new restaurant is expected to become a frequent favorite for its unique, affordable, and fresh Mediterranean cuisine, served in an inviting and fun environment with both dine-in and patio seating. Additionally, the location features nearby parking options, including a garage.

With dishes made fresh to order, Panini Kabob Grill has built a devoted following across Southern California. Signature dishes like Kabob Entrées (starting at $18.99) include antibiotic-free and hormone-free Charbroiled Chicken, Beef Koobideh, Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Flat Iron Steak, Jumbo Shrimp, Tofu and Grass-fed Lamb Kabobs, as well as Family Style Dine-in Special (starting at $54.99), highlight the brand’s dedication to traditional cooking, while modern twists like its Ka-Boxes (starting at $9.99) offer an entrée and an appetizer all in one for the on-the-go guest. Guests can also enjoy a wide variety of made-to-order pastas, paninis, wraps, salads, soups, and appetizers like its house-made Hummus Trio ($9.99) and tzatziki ($9.99) with additional vegan and vegetarian options.

At Panini Kabob Grill, nothing is pre-sliced, frozen, or prepared off-site. Every dish is crafted daily in its scratch kitchens using antibiotic-free and hormone-free meats, grass-fed beef, and locally sourced produce delivered six days each week. This commitment to quality ingredients, combined with generous and affordable portions, continues to set PKG apart as a favorite for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering.

“We are thrilled to bring Panini Kabob Grill to such a dynamic, high-traffic, and popular location in the right in heart of Hollywood,” said Mike Rafipoor, Founder, President, and CEO of Panini Kabob Grill. “Sunset Boulevard is a celebrated destination, so we’re very excited to welcome locals and tourists alike to experience our fresh, made-from-scratch, wholesome Mediterranean offerings.”

With a focus on strategic growth, Panini Kabob Grill is planning 12 new locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona in 2025 and 2026, continuing its mission to bring healthy, delicious Mediterranean food to more communities throughout the West. For updates on the Sunset grand opening and future openings, follow @PaniniKabobGrill or visit paninikabobgrill.com.