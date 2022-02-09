Papa Gino's Announces Return of Heart-Shaped Pizza

Back by popular demand, Papa Gino’s announced today the return of their Heart-Shaped Pizzas for Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s ordered as the main course for a romantic night in, a cheesy Monday-night treat for your kids, or a fun way to show yourself some love on your lunch break, these festive pizzas are a simple yet surefire way to make your Valentine’s Day a memorable one.

Guests can eat their hearts out with this celebratory offering for one day only on Monday, February 14. The Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizzas, offered in size small, can be garnished with any toppings for an additional charge. No broken hearts here — all Heart-Shaped Pizzas will be served uncut.

To accompany the festive pizza, the neighborhood pizzeria has also rolled out exclusive Valentine’s Day merchandise, available in the Papa Gino’s Swag Shop. Red and pink t-shirts are available now, sporting affectionate phrases such as “It was love at first bite” and “You really know how to make me melt.” To get the whole family involved, Valentine’s Day-themed dog bandanas and baby bibs are also available.

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like ‘let’s order Papa Gino’s tonight,’’” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer of Papa Gino’s. “For all our fans whose love language is pizza, we are thrilled to bring back our popular Heart-Shaped Pizza to help them celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.”

Heart-Shaped Pizzas are available for Dine-in, Carry Out and Delivery on February 14th only, and can be ordered over the phone or online at papaginos.com. Pre-order is not available for these pizzas. Small pizzas only. Specialty Pizzas cannot be ordered as Heart-Shaped Pizzas, and the heart shape is not available for Gluten-Free Pizzas.