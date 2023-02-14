Papa Gino’s Brings Back Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

Neighborhood pizzeria Papa Gino’s is reintroducing its Heart-Shaped Pizza this Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect touch for a festive night with family, an indulgent treat to spoil yourself with, or addition to a romantic date night with someone special.

Guests looking for love at first bite can grab this offer on Tuesday, February 14, available for one day only. The Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizzas are available as small pizzas only and can be spruced up with toppings for an additional charge. To keep hearts full, the Heart-Shaped Pizzas are served uncut.

Exclusive Valentine’s Day merchandise is also available in the Papa Gino’s Swag Shop. Guests can wear their heart on their sleeve with red, white, and pink t-shirts featuring quips like “All you need is love Papa Gino’s Pizza” and “X Single X Taken ✓ Craving Papa Gino’s.” Little ones can melt hearts too with limited-edition bodysuits.

"Our delicious Heart-Shaped Pizza and fun swag are a match made in heaven for any pizza lover this Valentine’s Day,” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria. “Our restaurant teams put their heart and soul into this yearly tradition, and this labor of love is always a knockout with our guests while they celebrate with family, friends, loved ones or they simply want to spoil themselves on Valentine’s Day.”

Heart-Shaped Pizzas are available for Dine-in, Carry Out and Delivery on February 14th only, and can be ordered over the phone, in-restaurant or online at https://order.papaginos.com. Pre-order is not available for these pizzas. Specialty Pizzas cannot be ordered as Heart-Shaped Pizzas, and the heart shape is not available for Gluten-Free Pizzas.