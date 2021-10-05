Papa Gino's Celebrates 60th Birthday by Bringing Back 'Paparoni' Pizza

This year marks Papa Gino’s 60th year as New England’s neighborhood pizzeria. That’s 60 years of Friday pizza and movie nights, 60 years of little league celebrations, 60 years of living room game day parties, and of course, 60 years of birthdays for excited kids of all ages— This time, it’s Papa Gino’s celebrating a birthday.

To honor this milestone, Papa Gino’s has brought back their Classic Specialty Pizza, the Paparoni, a celebratory take on their famous thin crust Pepperoni Pizza, indulgently smothered with layers of extra cheese and extra pepperoni. The commemorative pizza is available now and can be ordered in-restaurant and online for a limited time only through the end of the year.

Adding to the celebration, the beloved pizza chain has announced Papa’s Birthday Giveaway. By visiting the Papa’s Birthday Giveaway website at www.papaginos.com/birthdaygiveaway, visitors can spin the wheel and enter for a chance to win free pizza for a year alongside other festive prizes like Papa Gino’s Rewards Dollars, pizza parties, merchandise, and more! Participants can enter for a chance to win once per day per email address throughout the contest period which runs October 5th through December 26th.

“We are thrilled to invite our guests and community members to celebrate Papa Gino’s 60th birthday with us,” says Tom Sterrett, CEO of Papa Gino’s. “Papa Gino’s has always taken pride in being a community staple in towns across New England, and we felt that the return of the Paparoni Pizza in conjunction with Papa’s Birthday Giveaway was the perfect way to wrap up our celebratory 60th year alongside our valued guests who have made this milestone possible.”

Papa Gino’s was founded by Michael Valerio in 1961 after emigrating from Italy to Boston, bringing authentic family recipes handed down through generations. His first restaurant soon became known throughout Boston as the place to go for the best pizza and 60 years later, guests can still enjoy that authentic Italian taste at nearly 100 Papa Gino’s restaurants throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

From one restaurant in East Boston, Papa Gino’s has grown into a neighborhood staple across New England. It is the place so many people have counted on for decades to feed their families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers for so many different reasons. So much so, Papa Gino’s has become the Official Pizza of every New England pizza occasion there is.