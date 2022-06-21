Papa Gino's, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Give Away More Than 2 Million Meals

In the wake of the Celtics’ loss in the NBA Finals, New England’s favorite brands, Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, have given away over two million small cheese pizzas and small sandwiches to their loyal Rewards Program Members to help lift their spirits.

On the morning of June 20th, all active, registered Rewards Members of Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo were treated to a free Small Cheese Pizza or free Small Sandwich– totaling over 2 million free pizza and sandwiches for their guests. The offer was valid for one day only, on June 20th, at participating restaurants.

“There has always been a close connection between New Englanders, sports, Papa Gino’s pizza and D’Angelo sandwiches, whether it’s a pizza party after a kids’ basketball game or watching a national championship in the living room with friends,” said Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer at Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “We hope this surprise giveaway helps to lessen the sting for local basketball fans and we look forward to celebrating future wins together.”

Papa Gino’s is known for its high quality, handmade pizza with its Signature 3-Cheese Blend and fresh ingredients, featuring an over 80-year-old family recipe. D’Angelo is famous for its Steak & Cheese and legendary Number 9 Sandwich. Guests can easily sign up online for the Papa Gino’s Rewards Program at www.papaginos.com/register and the D’Angelo Rewards Program at https://dangelos.com/rewards/. Both programs are free to sign up for, and for a limited time, the two programs have an extra incentive for all first-time subscribers: A free Small Cheese Pizza or free Small Sandwich just for signing up! Refer to the respective rewards websites that are linked above for complete offer details.