Papa Gino’s Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza Returns for Halloween

Neighborhood pizzeria Papa Gino’s is bringing back a terrifyingly tasty option to their menus just in time for Halloween. This year, anyone can be a pumpkin eater with the pizzeria’s Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza, available at all participating locations October 29 to 31.

Guests can celebrate the Halloween season by adding a festive, handmade Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza to any online, phone or walk-in order. The Jack-O’-Lantern Pizzas are served in the size of a large Traditional Pizza and are crafted with Papa Gino’s classic dough recipe, tomato sauce and Signature 3-Cheese Blend. The seasonal pizzas have pepperoni slices outlining a smiling jack-o’-lantern face with black olive garnishes as the eyes. All Jack-O’-Lantern Pizzas are served uncut to preserve their frightfully delicious design.

“Halloween is always a fun time in New England, and we wanted to get into the spirit by bringing back this fan-favorite treat as we count down the days to October 31,” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer at Papa Gino’s Pizzeria. “Whether you’re throwing a Halloween party, celebrating from home or hitting the streets for trick-or-treating, Jack-O’-Lantern Pizzas are a great way to add a spooky surprise to your Halloween weekend this year. Eat, drink and be scary."