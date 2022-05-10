Papa Gino’s Rewards DoorDash Driver Who Saved Guest

In appreciation of Sophia Furtado’s admirable response to helping a guest in need while making a pizza delivery, Papa Gino’s is rewarding her with $1,000 to use however she’d like to best benefit herself and her family.

On February 11, Caryn Herbert Sullivan ordered her favorite Papa Gino’s pizza, and driver Sophia Furtado brought the order to her home in West Island Fairhaven, about 20 miles southeast of Fall River, Massachusetts. When Furtado got to the house around 10 p.m., she spotted the woman lying on the ground outside, bleeding from her head. Caryn, who had a prior injury, had been waiting outside for the delivery when she fell and hit her head.

Sophia, who had previous medical knowledge from her unfinished training as an Emergency Medical Technician, tended to Caryn while she called 911 and alerted Caryn’s husband inside the house.

“We are in awe of Sophia’s quick response and courageous actions,” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer at Papa Gino’s. “This news moved our entire team, and we want to recognize her bravery and her quick thinking. Sophia is a true example of an “everyday hero,” which is why Papa Gino’s is awarding Sophia $1,000 to benefit herself and her family, along with free pizzas and some fun Papa Gino’s swag for her family to enjoy.”