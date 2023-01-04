Papa Gino's Unveils New Website and Mobile App

Papa Gino’s Pizzeria unveiled a new digital experience for its guests, including a new website and mobile app that highlight the company’s mission to build a frictionless guest experience and enhanced digital journey for online ordering from login to checkout.

The new Papa Gino’s mobile app offers guests a convenient and seamless digital ordering experience where they can place a carry out or delivery order, schedule a future order and easily access and apply their Papa Gino’s Rewards offers. Based on their ordering behavior, users will receive fun, targeted push notifications to motivate repeat orders and keep Papa Gino’s top-of-mind.

The Papa Gino’s website has been upgraded with a modern, clean and vibrant look and boasts a ton of new features including a quick reference menu by category so guests don’t need to log in to view menu items, the ability to easily sign up for the Papa Gino’s Text Program, a submission page to upload Papa Gino’s pictures for a chance to be featured on their social media pages, information on the pizzeria’s dedication to community involvement including programs, fundraisers and more, easy access to their online Swag Store, career opportunities and current bundle deals.

“As we look towards the future of the restaurant industry, it’s our top priority to provide our guests with a smooth, modern and convenient way to order their favorite meals and stay connected with us on the go,” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria. “With these new platforms, we’re able to innovate and evolve while staying true to what we’re known and loved for – great pizza and deep-rooted connections. As we built our new Papa Gino’s mobile app and website, we kept the user experience in mind through every step, and we can’t wait for both new and longtime guests to try it out for themselves!”

The announcement comes alongside a number of initiatives to create a seamless guest experience, including testing technologies like text to order and in-store ordering kiosks, as well as a renewed dedication to guest communication through email and SMS marketing and third-party delivery relationships. Last year, New England Authentic Eats (NEAE), LLC, Papa Gino’s parent company, added two executive roles to drive transformative growth and reflect a dedication to technological innovation and guest-centricity. Deena McKinley, who previously served as NEAE’s Chief Marketing Officer since 2019, was promoted to the inaugural Chief Experience Officer position. The company also hired Kevin Bentley as Vice President of Technology and Automation. Kevin brings an extensive background in technology and management in the restaurant industry to NEAE, with his most recent experience being from Inspire Brands.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Papa Gino’s to innovate and accelerate into the future,” says Bentley. “The restaurant industry is in a period of immense growth and transformation, and we are intent on implementing the newest technology to provide guests with the most convenient experience possible. With our new mobile app and website, we’re able to optimize restaurant, company and guest experiences through digital automation and innovation, reaching those we serve in new and creative ways.”

Partnered with Lunchbox for this revamp, the new digital experience marks Papa Gino’s as the first-ever brand to launch on the Lunchbox 2.0 platform, which was announced in October of last year. Opting in for a redeveloped web and app experience, Papa Gino’s newly launched platforms were engineered with an attention to UI that promotes a faster and more frictionless checkout than industry standard, and enables an online ordering experience that rewards loyal guests across their orders.

“Papa Gino’s is the industry standard for enterprise restaurant brands — they create great food and they excel at guest experiences. They are a dream brand to work with and a once in a lifetime client,” says CEO and Cofounder, Nabeel Alamgir. “Lunchbox 2.0 takes all of what they’ve built, and bridges the gap between the in-restaurant and online ordering experience. It’s helped us push the envelope on what we thought we could do.”

The Papa Gino’s mobile app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The pizzeria is giving away a Free Small Cheese Pizza with the purchase of any beverage to everyone who downloads the new mobile app. (Disclaimer: Free Small Cheese Pizza valid with first download only. Valid at participating locations. Free Pizza will be added to rewards account and is valid for 30 days.)