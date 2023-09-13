Papa Johns Appoints Executive Roles, Looks to Expand Internationally

Papa John’s International announced updates to its executive leadership team. Amanda Clark will transition from her role as Chief International and Development Officer to become Chief Operating Officer, International, focusing on the operations and development of the Papa Johns footprint in international markets. Chief Restaurant Officer Joe Sieve will assume North American development responsibilities. He will also continue to oversee corporate and franchise restaurant operations in North America.

“With operations in approximately 50 countries and territories, our continued international expansion is critical to the future of Papa Johns,” says Papa Johns president and CEO Rob Lynch. “We continue to make strategic investments across our international organization and infrastructure. Amanda’s focus on executing this work and driving profitable expansion will greatly benefit our international franchisees. Our ultimate goal is to become the [quick-service] pizza brand of choice for international franchisees.”

“Since Joe joined Papa Johns last year, he and his team have significantly improved our restaurant operations. The results of these operational efficiencies have been evident in the recent comp growth and margin improvement across our domestic system. His more than 25 years of restaurant operations and development experience with other leading franchise restaurant brands will help Papa Johns accelerate our North America growth ambitions.”

Clark and Sieve’s new appointments are effective as of September 18.