Papa Johns Appoints Patrick Coelho SVP of Development

Papa John’s International, Inc. announced the appointment of Patrick Coelho as the Company’s first-ever Senior Vice President of Development, effective July 31, 2023. In this newly established role, Mr. Coelho will oversee North American restaurant real estate development activities, continue to advance business development goals and collaborate with senior leadership to execute the Company’s North America franchise development strategic plan. He will report to Amanda Clark, Chief International and Development Officer for Papa Johns.

“Patrick brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to this new role during a time of substantial growth and expansion for Papa Johns,” says Ms. Clark. “His passion for driving a culture of collaboration and his eye for process optimization will continue to strengthen our operations and unlock value for our franchise network in the North American region.”

Mr. Coelho joins Papa Johns with more than a decade of experience managing business functions ranging from finance and operations to real estate and franchise relations for global consumer brands. He most recently developed and executed an aggressive, international expansion strategy for Scooter’s Coffee after spending eight years with Restaurant Brands International, where he led efforts to reimagine and modernize Burger King’s presence in North America.

“Papa Johns is a globally recognized brand that is leading the charge when it comes to innovation in the pizza category,” says Mr. Coelho. “I’m excited to join as the first SVP of Development for North America and look forward to supporting the Company’s impressive expansion efforts. I’m eager to begin and uncover more ways to bolster this ongoing development and operational performance, while deepening relationships with our franchisees and streamlining customer experiences across the Americas.”

Mr. Coelho has served in several leadership and development roles in the restaurant industry. He holds a BSBA in Finance and Global Business from Suffolk University and completed the Program for Leadership Development in Business Administration and Management at Harvard Business School.