Papa Johns announced the return of its popular Shaq-a-Roni pizza in the U.S. for a limited time, celebrating its 5th year on the menu this fall. Crafted in partnership with basketball legend and Papa Johns franchisee, Shaquille O’Neal, for every Shaq-a-Roni sold at participating locations, Papa Johns donates $1 to The Papa Johns Foundation.

“I’m excited to bring back the Shaq-a-Roni for the 5th consecutive year,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “It’s not just about great pizza – I’m proud that every pizza sold helps support the communities we serve.”

PAPA JOHNS COMMITMENT TO BETTER THROUGH COMMUNITY IMPACT

The Papa Johns Foundation is committed to building stronger communities through initiatives focused on youth leadership & entrepreneurship, and food insecurity. Over the past four years, Papa Johns has raised $13.1 million through Shaq-a-Roni sales, and since 2021 has invested more than $4 million through the Foundation’s Building Community Fund, a grant program that supports franchisees local community initiatives.

“At Papa Johns, we believe pizza brings people together. This collaboration has brought joy to pizza lovers and raised awareness about important issues impacting our communities,” said Jennifer Garner, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Papa Johns. “It’s a great example of how a popular menu item can give back, combining delicious pizza with meaningful contributions to our communities.”

This year, the Building Community Fund is supporting more than 250 nonprofit organizations across the U.S., with a priority focus on alleviating food insecurity for children. This includes awarding grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark and Kids’ Meals, Inc. in Houston, organizations that have distinct programs aimed at supporting this shared focus. Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark has launched the “Healthy Living Through Access and Nutritional Education” program, which promotes healthy living through interactive discussions, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on gardening activities. Grant funding will enable Kids’ Meals, Inc. to strengthen their Healthy Meal Delivery program, which aims to end childhood hunger by delivering free, nutritious meals directly to the homes of Houston’s most vulnerable preschool-aged children.

ABOUT THE SHAQ-A-RONI PIZZA

The Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, loaded with extra cheese, covered in over 60 pepperonis, and cut into eight slices. This fan-favorite pizza will be available for Papa Rewards members, starting October 14, and to all customers nationally October 21 for $12.99.

More information about the Shaq-a-Roni pizza can be found at www.papajohns.com/shaq/. Follow Papa Johns on social on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).