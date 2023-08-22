Papa Johns Canada Adds Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza

Papa Johns is bringing together two fan favourites for something truly epic with its all-new Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust pizza. The latest menu innovation is a direct response to fan mania over its Epic Stuffed Crust and Special Garlic Sauce to create a stuffed crust experience like no other.

Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is the third iteration of Papa Johns stuffed crust pizza, following cheese and pepperoni varieties. This time, Papa Johns channels the brand’s iconic flavours by putting garlic goodness in three places – in the crust, on the crust, and in a cup with its Special Garlic Dipping Sauce.

“At Papa Johns, we are committed to giving fans more of what they want, and they have expressed so much love for our Special Garlic Sauce that we had to find a way to spotlight this flavour,” says Kimberly Bean, Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza takes garlic to the next level and continues our commitment to flavour exploration. By combining our signature dough and adding garlic in – and on – our Epic Stuffed Crust pizza, we’ve created a whole new culinary experience while delivering two fan favourites for the ultimate stuffed crust pizza.”

The latest innovation boasts the same Epic Stuffed Crust fans know and love with our original, six-ingredient dough hand-stuffed to order with garlic seasoned cheese, coated with garlic parmesan sauce and dusted with garlic-parmesan seasoning. Topped with your choice of toppings, after baking the pizza is finished with even more garlic parmesan sauce and served with a cup of our signature Special Garlic Sauce.

The Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is available across all Papa Johns Canada locations starting today.

Fans will also be able to enjoy a spicy spin on this new favourite. The Spicy Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust will feature a sprinkle of chili flakes and a layer of the brand’s signature Spicy Garlic Sauce.

Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is the latest in a string of menu innovations from the brand this year, including Crispy Parm Pizza and Oreo Cookie Papa Bites.